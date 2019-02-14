Edinburgh restaurant hits the market

A well-known restaurant in one of Edinburgh’s busiest suburbs has been put up for sale as its owners look to retire.

The Stornaiuolo family has been a stalwart of the city’s restaurant scene over the past 33 years in a number of guises and the leasehold interest in Nonna’s Kitchen in Morningside has now been put on the market.

Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone, the licensed trade property agent handling the sale, said: “The Stornaiuolos have traded from two key spots in Edinburgh for the last 33 years occupying the former Patio Restaurant in Hanover Street from 1986 until 2008 before relocating to Morningside with the opening of Nonna’s Kitchen in June 2010.

“The business is run as a family concern with two generations of the family working alongside one another. Mimmo and Carmela Stornaiuolo are soon set to retire whilst son Gino Stornaiuolo is involved in an exciting new collaborative operation with plans to open in Edinburgh later this year.

“This 42-cover restaurant, in arguably one of the best trading spots in Edinburgh, is presented to the market with a consistently strong turnover and impressive profit level.

“This is an excellent trading location in one of the best neighbourhoods in Edinburgh. Although currently trading as a successful Italian restaurant it would certainly suit a variety of different international cuisines and trading styles.”

A price has not been disclosed.