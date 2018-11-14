Edinburgh outdoor equipment specialist 2Pure snaps up Livingston’s Allcord

Edinburgh-based outdoor equipment specialist 2Pure has acquired technical climbing and mountaineering distributor Allcord, which is headquartered in West Lothian.

While financial details have not been disclosed, the combined company will employ 35 people. All staff are being retained and no jobs are being lost as a result of the acquisition.

The enlarged business will represent major international brands and supply equipment to retailers throughout the UK and Europe.

Headquartered in Balerno, close to the capital, 2pure was founded by George and Alison Bowie in 2006 and has established itself as a major distributor of a range of premium brands, with a particular focus on the running and cycling sectors.

Allcord – currently based in Livingston – has been a wholesale distributor of specialist brands for the outdoor sports, climbing and mountaineering market, as well as a supplier of industrial safety equipment, for more than three decades.

The acquisition is backed by private equity company Coralinn LLP, the investment vehicle of entrepreneur Hugh Stewart and owner of Allcord.

As part of the deal, Coralinn will take a 25 per cent stake in 2pure. Stewart, who has a record of building companies on a global scale, will become chair of 2pure with Coralinn’s investment director, John Wardlaw, joining the board.