Edinburgh-founded spa specialist Pure extends reach with four new UK locations

An Edinburgh-founded business that bills itself as one of the fastest-growing players in the UK’s beauty and wellness sector has announced the opening of four branches – one in Scotland and three south of the Border.

Pure Spa & Beauty has teamed up with David Lloyd Leisure Clubs to debut sites in Peterborough (opening yesterday), followed by Hamilton in South Lanarkshire, Purley located south of London, and Cheadle in Cheshire that will open their doors over the course of this and next month.

It brings the total number of Pure Spa locations to 13 across the UK, having started out with a single site on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road in 2002.

It has now added two branches each in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and London (in the City and Canary Wharf).

Headcount now amounts to about 150, and it positions itself as one of the UK spa industry’s biggest employers.

The launches will create 30 jobs at the point of opening, with more positions predicted to become available as the locations expand.

The business said it has pioneered a spa partnership model that has seen it create “highly profitable” operations within hotels, retail malls and leisure centres, as well as standalone city-centre outlets. Pure also said the launches tie in with its plans to grow to 25 sites by 2022, reaching “hundreds of thousands” of new clients every year.

Founder chief executive and Becky Woodhouse said: “We are thrilled to be opening four new Pure Spa & Beauty locations this spring. It is exciting to be launching in new areas for the business, allowing us to introduce Pure to a brand-new audience. The demand for Pure nationwide continues to grow and we plan to continue our expansion in 2019 and beyond.

“We are also delighted to be partnering once more with David Lloyd Leisure Clubs in order to launch the new spa and beauty facilities. We look forward to the new openings and to serving four new districts with our award-winning spa and beauty experience.”

Woodhouse – who Pure notes became the first Scottish woman to be accepted on the global EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women programme, which supports high-potential female entrepreneurs – founded the business in a bid to offer “high-quality, accessible and affordable” spa treatments.

It has branched out into offering its own retail and professional range of natural skin care products that are sold in its spas, online and through selected retailers, as well as being used in Pure treatments.

About 18 months ago, the company launched the Pure Beauty Zone, a new marketplace for the “flourishing” clean beauty sector, which sources and sells clean face, hair and bodycare brands.