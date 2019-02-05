Edinburgh bars to benefit from million-pound investment

Star Pubs & Bars is pumping just shy of £1 million into a quartet of Edinburgh pubs in an effort to “broaden their appeal”.

The firm, which forms part of brewing giant Heineken, said building work had started on the Annfield in Newhaven while work is due to start on the Victoria in Causewayside on 11 February, part of an overall investment of £960,000 in four pubs. Some 40 jobs will be created as a result.

Other pubs benefiting from investment in the first quarter are the Scotsman on Cockburn Street which reopened on 1 February having had its decor, bar and floor upgraded and the Spylaw in Colinton, where outside dining booths are being installed as part of a six-week refurbishment which commences early next month.

Star Pubs & Bars is investing £325,000 in a £500,000 refurbishment of the Annfield with operator Neil Douglas who also has the award-winning Ardnamurchan in Glasgow.

The Annfield, which has been closed for a couple of years, is to reopen at the end of March as a “neighbourhood bar” serving a range of gourmet burgers. It will be renamed Basil’s.

Douglas said: “The pub needed investment for it to realise its potential. It’s an exciting opportunity to create a real resource for the community as the area is currently under provisioned, especially with the new harbour development.”

The Victoria, which has been closed since September, is due to reopen at the end of March with the “look and feel of a dynamic city centre bar” and with a “distinct European offer”, the firm said. It will be renamed Damm27.

Brian Davidson of Star Pubs & Bars said: “We’re delighted to be kicking off 2019 by investing in some fantastic Edinburgh pubs.”