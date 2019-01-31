Edinburgh agency Design33 sets up shop in Dundee

Edinburgh-based digital agency Design33 is poised to open for business in Dundee as part of its growth plans.

A team of digital and design professionals will take up residency in the Flour Mill at the heart of the city’s creative quarter.

Although the firm will not be taking on additional staff for the new office immediately, it said it would look to employ “local people with the necessary drive and enthusiasm” as the operation grows.

Jason Murray of Design33 said: “The regeneration of the waterfront and construction of the V&A has played a major role in the recent house price boom.

“Dundee is a vibrant city going through a resurgence. The tourist industry is set to grow significantly, and local businesses need to be ready to make the most of it. We’ve recently partnered with a number of marketing agencies in Dundee and discovered a lack of experienced web development agencies capable of delivering the kind of technical projects that are in demand.”