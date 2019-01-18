Dunfermline eatery marks latest venture for Coghills

Dunfermline was today set to gain a new restaurant from the husband-and-wife team that previously owned and ran the Black Pig and Oyster eatery in Edinburgh.

Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s is the latest venture from proprietors Bryan and Michelle Coghill, and their family Yasmine, Sarah, and Jack.

Head chef Bryan and son Jack – pastry chef – will be focusing on the new concept restaurant and showcasing their cooking skills, while Michelle, Sarah and Yasmine head the front-of-house team.

The Black Pig and Oyster restaurant closed its doors in December but the family are said to be looking for the “right location” for the venture to continue trading.

Bryan Coghill said: “We’re ecstatic to be opening the doors to Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s. We’ve worked really hard on creating unique menus, doing the new place up and generally getting everything sorted for a great opening night. We can’t wait to get back in the kitchen and start cooking again.”