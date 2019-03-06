Digital marketing firm offers some Sunshine in Leith

Sunshine Communications, a fledgling social and digital marketing agency based in Leith, has unveiled a surge in turnover.

The three-year-old firm said turnover had risen from just £94,000 in year one to £432,257 in year three, marking a 360 per cent increase.

Founded by managing director Jenny Emslie (pictured above), Sunshine promises clients a round-the-clock service to manage social media and management of online marketing. It now works for clients such as Edinburgh Airport, Edinburgh Leisure and Scotch Beef on a regular basis.

Over the three years, the business has grown to a team of 11 staff and 18 retained clients. The latest turnover figure is for 2018 – its third full year of trading.

In 2018, Emslie also acquired Get Give Creative, extending the agency services to include a “premium production service”.

Emslie said: “I am delighted that Sunshine has delivered its highest turnover and profits in 2018. We have grown steadily over the last three years, and I am pleased with the strong performance of the business.

“I fully expect to continue to grow substantially in the years ahead. We are on a constant quest to remain at the forefront of modern advertising. By focusing on social media, we are able to offer clients specialised expertise in this ever-changing field, be that through Instagram stories, or virtual reality (VR) technology.

“The environment I believe I have created at Sunshine is one of the best in the industry, and I am on a constant quest to continue to improve our services to clients and retain and attract the best staff in Scotland.

“We have also recently moved the office into our spiritual home in Leith, which allows us to continue our growth expansion plans.”