Digital marketing agency sees 50% revenue jump after run of client wins

An Edinburgh-based digital marketing consultancy has seen year-on-year revenue growth of nearly 50 per cent and boosted its ranks as it looks to grow at home and abroad.

QueryClick said that last year it enjoyed some of the best financial results in its ten-year history, with a 47 per cent year-on-year revenue jump after new client wins including BT Group, Schuh and Johnstons of Elgin.

Founder and chief executive Chris Liversidge said such wins combined with contract extensions by existing clients to deliver additional services brought in more than £700,000 in 2017.

It has strengthened its senior team, with Edinburgh-based Haitham Fattah appointed head of search engine optimisation, in a newly created role, while Stuart Ferrie becomes head of paid search, also based in the Scottish capital.

Leeanne Weatherston has been promoted to head of HR and is also based in Edinburgh. She has been joined by Stephen McMenamin in a newly created role of talent acquisition specialist, and will be responsible for “attracting and recruiting high-performing talent as demand for QueryClick’s services grows”.

Furthermore, Kristi Hoyle joins as head of account management, based in the firm’s London office.

Liversidge said new additions will help the firm expand its footprint in the UK and internationally, also stating: “With the support of our newly strengthened senior team, I’m looking forward to building on this success even further, and fulfilling our commercial strategy and ambitious growth plans.”

QueryClick was founded in Edinburgh and has managed more than £1 billion of client revenues in 28 international markets after a decade of growth.