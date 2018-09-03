Design agency Tayburn to tackle Scottish Rugby project

Digital agency Tayburn has been appointed by Scottish Rugby to design and develop its new website.

Over the coming months, the firm will be working closely with the organisation to re-develop its web presence – delivering an online matchday experience, developing a suite of sites that “house and showcase engaging content” and creating a platform that provides sponsors “greater opportunities for involvement”.

The Edinburgh-based branding and design firm said it was looking to help Scottish Rugby grow support and engagement, both nationally and globally – particularly with the World Cup in Japan in 2019. “We’re thrilled to be working with Scottish Rugby,” the firm added.