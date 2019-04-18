Consultancy CreateFuture set to scale in bid to reach £1m turnover

A creative consultancy founded in Edinburgh is preparing to scale up ahead of its third anniversary next week as it targets seven-figure turnover.

CreateFuture was set up on 26 April 2016 by three digital professionals – strategy director Nathan Fulwood, MD Jessica Mullen, and creative director Dave Ward – who wanted to unite their brand, digital, service design and creative experience and “ask hard questions about the value agencies bring to clients”.

It now has ten staff across offices in Edinburgh and London – and works globally with brands including Expedia, Prudential, KPMG, Penguin Random House, BBC, Scuf Gaming, Zoetis and Adidas.

In the last year it has added whisky brand The Macallan and fintech FreeAgent.

Additionally, since launching it has “consistently” delivered 45 per cent growth year-on-year, with its third-year core earnings of £180,000 reflecting “above industry returns”, and project turnover to hit £1 million in year five.

The firm said it works closely with in-house teams to “help them set their strategy, unlock their own potential to creatively solve problems, and deliver work more effectively”.

Mullen said: “We were frustrated at increasing complexity and inefficiency within the industry and wanted to explore new client/agency models that delivered results faster, and helped clients build capability, rather than outsource it.”

Ward said: “Businesses want to build their own capability so that their teams stay closer to their customers and to the challenges they are looking to solve. Teams, however, often lack the creative confidence and toolkit to compete with an external agency’s offering – that’s where we come in. Working closer and collaboratively has helped get ideas delivering value faster.”