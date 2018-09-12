Coffee shop chain’s first Scottish locations unveiled

A Northern Irish coffee shop chain has served up the chosen locations for its first three stores in Scotland in a move creating 30 jobs as it looks to further top up its footprint north of the Border.

Bob & Berts has selected Falkirk, Dunfermline and Stirling for its initial locations - amid ambitions to have 20 outlets and 400 jobs in Scotland in total in the next four years - with the growth fuelled by BGF (Business Growth Fund).

The company is fitting out premises on the High Street in Falkirk for its maiden Scottish store, which is due to open at the end of September.

Its outlet on the High Street in Dunfermline is set to open its doors at the end of October, followed by Stirling. Other local community focused locations across Scotland are “currently in negotiation”.

Bob & Berts raised £2 million from BGF in August last year to fund its entry into Scotland and further growth in Northern Ireland.

The brand aims to open a further 30 stores and create 600 full- and part-time jobs over the next four years, including its Scottish expansion plans.

Bob & Berts was founded in 2013 by Colin McClean before being joined by his brother-in-law David Ferguson in 2015.

The team has opened ten shops in the past two years and is also eyeing expansion into the Republic of Ireland.

Colin McClean, co-owner of Bob & Berts, said: “We are excited to be bringing our business to Scotland having spent time immersing ourselves in so many different locations and active communities.”