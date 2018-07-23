Chief technology officer checks in at Travelodge

Hotel chain Travelodge has announced the appointment of James Hellewell as its new chief technology officer.

Hellewell, who will be responsible for “ensuring innovative technology continues to enhance the customer experience and drive the business forward”, will report to group chief executive Peter Gowers.

Hellewell – previously the chief information officer and transformation director of fashion retailer Jack Wills – said: “I am very excited to be joining such an iconic hotel brand. With more than a million visits a week to travelodge.co.uk and more than 12 million check-ins a year, there is real potential to use innovative technology to drive further growth across the business.”

Gowers added: “[James] brings extensive experience in driving digital and multi-site technology improvements in fast paced customer environments. His background in retail will be invaluable as we continue our ongoing drive to strengthen our customer service and productivity.”

Last month, Travelodge said it was looking for a further 20 sites across Scotland after cutting the ribbon on its 44th establishment north of the Border. The firm officially opened its second site in Stirling, the city where it opened its first Scottish budget hotel, in 1986.

The group has also been rolling out a new Travelodge Plus “budget chic” hotel format at a number of UK locations.