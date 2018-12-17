Change at the top for Barrhead Travel

Barrhead Travel has announced a change in leadership as its president Sharon Munro is to step down following 28 years with the firm.

Munro, who said she is departing the Renfrewshire-based business for “purely personal reasons”, will be succeeded by managing director Jacqueline Dobson on 1 January.

After beginning her career with Barrhead as a school-leaver, Munro rose through the ranks and became president following the acquisition of the company by US-based giant Travel Leaders Group in February.

She said: “This has been a very difficult decision for me. But for purely personal reasons I have decided that the time is right to leave and I am handing over the reins to my extremely capable friend and colleague Jacqueline Dobson.

“Jacqueline is the natural successor and I know that the company, staff and customers will be in safe hands with the continuity, dedication and passion that she brings to the business.”

Dobson said her focus as president of the company, which is set to open 25 branches over the next five years, will be on accelerating growth through investment in digital innovation, staff development and customer service.

Dobson added: “I am delighted to be asked to serve as president of Barrhead Travel on our continued path to growth and future success.

“Travel Leaders Group are providing the resources and commercial scale to help us further improve our position in the ever-changing UK travel and tourism marketplace.”