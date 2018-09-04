Capital venue Carlowrie Castle to expand after £1.9m funding deal

A luxury venue just outside Edinburgh is set to add 13 bedrooms after securing a £1.9 million funding package.

The funds from HSBC UK will also allow the operators of Carlowrie Castle to create six additional jobs.

The financial package includes a new loan and refinancing of existing debt, and will be used over the next year to more than double the number of bedrooms from nine to 22.

The popular wedding venue will now be able to accept a higher volume of guests to meet rising demand, in turn helping to increase turnover by 30 per cent.

Separately, the venue has also successfully obtained planning permission to build 12 luxury lodges on site once this first round of expansion is complete.

Andrew Marshall, chief executive of Carlowrie Castle, said: “Having the backing of the bank will help us realise our ambitions to grow the business and importantly, meet demand from existing and new customers from around the world.”

Susan Rowand, head of business banking for HSBC UK in Scotland, added: “This is a great example of how small businesses can respond to high customer demand in a strategic way.

“We look forward to seeing Carlowrie Castle increase its staff numbers and increase capacity at the property over the coming months.”