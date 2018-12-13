Capital hotel eyes growth after seven-figure refit

An Edinburgh city centre hotel has invested almost £3 million in a major refurbishment to transform it into an “iconic” destination attracting local, national and international visitors.

The five-storey Crowne Plaza Edinburgh Royal Terrace has undergone a major redesign across its bedrooms, bar, welcome area and restaurant.

The latter is inspired by the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, and boasts large floor-to-ceiling windows and a new outdoor seating area.

Kieran Quinn, general manager of the hotel, said: “This investment has allowed us to make significant improvements to the aesthetic of the hotel, from refreshing the bedrooms to transforming our dining and bar areas… we believe the refurbishment will serve to further enhance [the customer] experience at Crowne Plaza Edinburgh Royal Terrace.”

Crowne Plaza is part of London-listed InterContinental Hotels Group, whose other brands include Holiday Inn, and which has more than 5,500 hotels globally.