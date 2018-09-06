Buzzworks to create 40 Linlithgow jobs at The Bridge Inn

Hospitality group Buzzworks Holdings will create 40 jobs with a new restaurant in Linlithgow, which it said demonstrates the group’s commitment to developing its east coast presence.

The Ayrshire-based company has confirmed the purchase of The Bridge Inn, Linlithgow, and announced it is planning a £750,000 redevelopment that will create 40 job opportunities in the local area.

Buzzworks said refurbishment of the inn is due to start later in the year and the work will include “extending and modernising” the current property.

The venue, originally a coaching inn with roots dating back to 1660, will feature a bar, restaurant, private dining room and outdoor courtyard space.

According to Buzzworks, the inn will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and will offer “simple dishes with big flavours” alongside a range of drinks.

It will be managed as part of Buzzworks’ House collection.

The family-run business is set to launch its first venture in the east of Scotland when Scotts bar and restaurant at Port Edgar Marina, South Queensferry, officially opens on Friday, 28 September.

Renovation work has been carried out at the South Queensferry venue to turn the boat shed façade into a wall of windows, providing diners and guests with views across the Firth of Forth.

The Scotts venue will also feature a seafood display set into the main bar where chefs will prepare dishes from the oyster bar menu in front of customers.

Colin Blair, chairman at Buzzworks, said: “Branching out from the west of Scotland is an ambitious move for us, but one we are really excited to develop.

“We can’t wait to open the doors of Scotts South Queensferry and then start work on our next project in Linlithgow.

“The Bridge Inn has a lot of history and character, which makes it a perfect addition to our House collection.

“It will be a stunning venue with a welcoming, relaxing atmosphere featuring our trademark contemporary twist.

“What’s more, we will be providing a number of excellent employment opportunities for the local area and beyond.”

Buzzworks currently operates five House venues, namely the Tree House in Ayr, The Long House in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Corner House in Kilwinning and The Coach House in Bridge of Weir.

The company’s portfolio also includes Elliots in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, and Scotts in Troon and Largs.

The family-run business, headquartered in Prestwick, has an annual turnover of more than £15 million and currently employs some 400 staff across its 11 venues.