Bus contract drives Glasgow creative agency to record year

Glasgow-based creative brand agency MadeBrave is on track for a record year after being appointed sole creative partner for First Bus Scotland.

The agency will be responsible for advertising, brand and marketing activity across First Bus Scotland’s three operating companies in Glasgow, Scotland East and Aberdeen.

MadeBrave director Andrew Dobbie said: “Overall, it’s been a great year for the agency, we’ve been winning business in Scotland, across the UK and starting to generate a lot of interest internationally, too.

“We have grown every year, been profitable from our inception and our success is squarely down to our talented team.”

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Scotland, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with the MadeBrave team.

“It is an exciting time for everyone at First Scotland with a number of new investments upcoming as we look to transform people’s perceptions of bus travel in our local communities and cities.”

Founded by Dobbie in 2011, MadeBrave now employs 30 staff in its Glasgow and London offices and is expecting to generate revenue in excess of £2 million this year.

Its varied client base features global corporations such as IBM and local firms including the community-run GlenWyvis Distillery in Dingwall.