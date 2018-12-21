Book Entertainment pitches into Scottish marketplace

A business that is billing itself as the world’s first online booking engine for event entertainment has been launched in Scotland.

Book Entertainment is a platform that allows people seeking entertainment for any event type to find, research, price and book the best suited acts for the occasion in just a few clicks.

Co-directors and founders Keith Donaghy and Denis Finnegan hope to do for the entertainment industry what Airbnb, Booking.com, Uber and Just Eat have done for their respective sectors.

Rolling out the new UK-wide service in Scotland, managing director Donaghy said: “I have worked in event and entertainment planning for the last 16 years and know only too well how frustrating and time consuming it can be trying to find the right act, at the right price, at the right time.

“Our aim was to streamline the process of booking entertainment for events of all sizes and with the Book Entertainment platform we have achieved this.”

He added: “Users of the platform can search acts from musicians to magicians and toastmasters to circus performers by video, price or show rating.

“They can find out availability and price instantly, ask questions, spread payments, hold an act for 24 hours or book them there and then.”

Book Entertainment already has some 700 acts around the UK registered on its platform.