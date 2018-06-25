Big Partnership in bumper bonus pay-out

Staff at marketing and PR agency Big Partnership will share in a £250,000 bonus pay-out after the firm reported its best-ever year of trading.

Turnover increased by £1.4 million to £8.8m in the year to 31 May. The agency, which employs 107 people across its offices in Scotland and Manchester, saw profits rise to £1.4m after “investing heavily” in its creative and digital teams.

The firm, which has more than 300 clients, said it offers a “transparent bonus system based on company, team and individual performance”.

Big’s Manchester office, which opened in 2015, has doubled profits in the last year after new wins including packaging specialist API Group, planning consultancy Turley and an expanded remit with legal firm Addleshaw Goddard to support its Manchester and Leeds offices.

Director Allan Barr said: “Winning more integrated accounts, where we combine digital, marketing, design and PR, has significantly boosted performance this year.

“As well as new account wins, we’ve expanded the range of services we provide to existing clients, which has made a major contribution to fee income.

He added: “We have a hugely talented team which works incredibly hard for clients and it’s important that they share in the success of the business, so we’re genuinely thrilled to be paying out our largest-ever staff bonus across the entire company.”

Big expects to increase headcount “significantly” over the next year, particularly in digital, design, and strategy roles.