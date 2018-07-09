Big announces hire to oversee content marketing strategies

Marketing agency Big Partnership has appointed a content director to build on the company’s creative and strategic offering. Stephen Noble, who joins from digital marketing agency Equator, will develop and oversee the delivery of content marketing strategies for the agency’s 350-plus clients. Having previously worked with global brands including Disney, SSE, Virgin, Audi and Tesco, Noble will work with teams across the company’s offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dunfermline, Aberdeen, Dundee and Manchester. He said: “The agency is highly ambitious, has an incredible portfolio of clients and a really talented team of creative people and I look forward to working with them across the various offices.”