Best Western welcomes 25 hotels to GB arm in 2018

Best Western Great Britain is toasting its best year of hotel recruitment in a decade, with 25 new sites added to its portfolio in 2018.

This represents the highest annual activation figure in more than ten years for the hotel group’s British arm and a second consecutive year of growth, with a net increase of three hotels.

New sites added to the group’s 260-strong portfolio included Sure Hotel in Lockerbie and The Inveraray Inn at Loch Fyne.

Recruitment was bolstered by a deal with industry stalwart Robert Peel, which will see a total of nine hotels join the brand.

Since 2015 the business has invested more than £210 million on improving properties and guest experiences in the UK.

Rob Paterson, chief executive at Best Western Great Britain, said: “We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in 2018, with our hotel recruitment figure nearly 40 per cent higher than the previous year. In 2019, we expect this growth to continue and even accelerate.

“Over the next 18 months we are investing significantly in new technology which we think will lead the market in sales, marketing and revenue to make our membership more attractive.”