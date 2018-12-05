Beast Gear predicts 250% leap in annual sales

Have your say

An Aberdeen-based fitness gear company is celebrating record growth as it anticipates a turnover rise of 250 per cent for 2018.

Beast Gear, which launched in 2016, expects to post revenues in excess of £2 million for the year to the end of December.

The firm, which has been supported by Business Gateway Aberdeen City & Shire, is projecting annual sales of £3m for 2019.

Founder Ben Leonard started the business after creating the Beast Rope, a skipping rope made from lightweight steel that is specifically designed for speed, as required by boxers, martial artists and Crossfitters.

Leonard subsequently developed a range of fitness equipment catering to a variety of requirements.

He said: “Small fitness brands hide behind corporate identities, they don’t always shout about who they are or what they stand for.

“At Beast Gear we’re different. We cater to all markets and to individuals at all fitness levels. I want everyone to be part of our tribe and to beast their training.”