BBC man takes up key role at STV Productions

STV’s productions arm has hired BBC man Craig Hunter as creative director, factual, as it pursues an “ambitious growth plan”.

Hunter (pictured above), whose commissioning credits include BBC’s Blue Planet Live, Drowning in Plastic and Inside the Factory, is currently the lead commissioning editor for natural history and specialist factual, and the factual lead for commissioning in Scotland.

Other commissioning highlights include The Doctor Who Gave Up Drugs, Big Life Fix and Animals with Cameras.

Hunter, who is from Glasgow, said: “I’ve had an extraordinary four years in commissioning for the BBC, and I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been lucky enough to work on a very broad slate of programmes, with many talented people.

“I will miss the team immensely but now feels like the right time to focus my efforts back in Scotland with this exciting new challenge.”

David Mortimer, managing director, STV Productions, added: “Craig has a hugely impressive track-record of delivering high quality, award-winning, popular content across a broad range of unscripted genres and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.

“His vast experience of productions in the Nations will be invaluable as STV Productions continues its mission to deliver fantastic shows produced out of Scotland for UK and international broadcasters.”