Barrhead Travel sales soar above £300m

Barrhead Travel has seen revenues break through the £300 million level for the first time in 2017.

The firm, which was taken over earlier this year by US-based industry giant Travel Leaders Group, said it experienced a good year “despite the collapse of Monarch Airlines, terrorist attacks both at home and abroad, a strong hurricane season in the Caribbean and the protracted Brexit negotiations”.

Revenues were up 7.4 per cent compared to 2016 as the company saw a surge in river cruise sales and more customers visiting new stores in England and Northern Ireland.

Gross profit of £33.4m was up 5.4 per cent but core earnings were down £500,000 to £2.7m due in part to the launch of new stores.

Barrhead Travel president Sharon Munro said: “I am delighted to report that 2017 was another successful year with record sales and continued healthy operating profits.”

She also highlighted the “very positive” outlook, with the business reporting that bookings for 2018 are up 8 per cent year on year.