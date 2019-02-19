£2m refurbishment for 18th century hotel

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, is undergoing a £2 million refurbishment as part of a three-month modernisation project.

Led by capital firm 10 Design, the project is to include a £1.6m renovation of 208 bedrooms at the 18th century hotel, which is the former home of the Douglas family.

Overseen by Glasgow-based interior designer Liz McNeill, the new-look rooms are set to be decorated in a country house style sympathetic to the property’s history which dates back to 1725.

General manager Alistair Kinchin said this marked the latest in a series of upgrades, adding: “By putting a major investment into our resort, this will ensure we continue to grow in Edinburgh’s highly competitive four-star market.”

There are further developments planned in 2019, with the addition of a new combined heat and power unit that will allow the hotel to reduce its energy consumption and lower its carbon footprint.