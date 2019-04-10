MBN Solutions in top form as firm moves to new Glasgow HQ

MBN Solutions has hailed its best financial performance ever as the recruitment and resourcing business relocates to a larger Glasgow base to support its growth plans.

The firm’s new West George Street office will provide twice the floor space, dedicated event facilities and “state-of-the-art features designed to support the ongoing digital transformation of the business”.

MBN, which focuses on areas including big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain, also highlighted a string of key hires made over the last year.

Chief executive Michael Young said: “2018 was a tough year in many ways, the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, changes in the market for contract staff and the maturing of the data science marketplace all contributed to challenges we needed to respond to.

“I’m pleased to say that with Pete Docherty helming the operational aspects of the business, we rose to the challenge and finished the year with a huge increase to our profit on an enhanced turnover of just below £7 million.”

He added: “Our plan is to focus on more collaborative events with clients in and around data, insight and analytics AI, machine learning and blockchain and our new office offers that and an excellent platform for growth.”

Paul Forrest, chair of MBN Solutions, said: “With our new facilities we will be able to host international clients wanting to tap into Scottish talent alongside the top domestic clients seeking to find the best the UK national data talent market has to offer.”