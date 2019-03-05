Maxim Park signs new tenant in major deal

A business park located next to the M8 has announced a major new tenant in a deal it says marks one of its biggest yet and one of the largest recent out-of-town business park deals.

Maxim Park said it is embarking on a new chapter after signing up support centre specialist Sitel (UK), which has leased almost 60,000 square feet across the Maxim 10 building on a ten-year lease to service its contract with a large media supplier.

Following an extensive fit-out, up to 800 members of Sitel (UK) staff will operate from the park.

The announcement comes after Shelborn Asset Management in October snapped up Maxim Park on behalf of overseas clients for £38 million and has recently implemented an all-encompassing re-brand delivered by creative agency Drumbeat.

Brian Rabinowitz, director of Shelborn Asset Management, said: “The Sitel deal is testament to the quality, diversity and location that Maxim offers.

“It is great news to welcome the company to the Park and our modern and flexible office space will provide an optimum working environment for the staff.

“Our re-brand reflects our vision for Maxim; a high-quality business destination that adopts a tenant-focused community spirit. We’re looking forward to continuing to build strong relationships with our tenants in order to deliver their desired workplace environment and are confident that Maxim will go from strength to strength as it embarks on a new chapter.”

Sitel’s new home in Maxim 10 occupies a prime location on the south side of the long, landscaped boulevard in the park.

The business park is already home to organisations including Balfour Beatty, SEPA, TC BioPharm, Allied Glass, Document Data Group, SureThing, Proact UK, Lamellar Biomedical, Wills Bros, Ricoh and Brown MacFarlane.

CBRE and Ryden represented Maxim Office Park whilst JLL acted for Sitel.