Maco posts biggest jump in turnover since 2013

Accountant and business adviser Martin Aitken & Co (Maco) has recorded its biggest turnover rise since 2013 as it gears up for further expansion.

The Glasgow-based firm posted a 17 per cent surge in revenue to £6 million for the year ended 31 December, citing investment in key service areas and increased use of cloud technologies as key drivers of growth.

This represents the firm’s sharpest revenue rise since its conversion from a partnership to a limited company six years earlier.

Headcount has grown by 35 per cent over the last five years to more than 100, with Maco acquiring Renfrewshire firms Cheetham & Co and Stranville John in the last 18 months.

Adrienne Airlie, who became chief executive in 2013, stood down from the role at the end of last year but will continue to lead the financial services arm.

MD Ewen Dyer said: “I’m delighted to report that we have grown consistently in all areas of the business with strong performances in our corporate finance, tax and cloud accounting and advisory areas.”