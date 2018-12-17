Lovell looks to build on Scots success with key hire

Partnership housing developer Lovell has appointed Sarah Fenton as regional commercial director as it eyes future growth north of the Border.

The firm, which forms part of construction group Morgan Sindall, said Fenton was joining its Scotland office having spent the previous five years with Robertson Group, preceded by a number of quantity surveyor roles with developers including Barratt Homes, NG Bailey, Strathclyde Homes and Bett Homes.

The key appointment is the latest step in building the firm’s senior leadership team in Scotland as it looks to take advantage of a range of “land-led development opportunities” across the Central Belt.

Lovell Scotland interim managing director Kevin McColgan said: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the growing Lovell Scotland team as we look forward to new opportunities to develop the business in 2019.

“Sarah brings a broad range of valuable prior experience to her new role and I know she is keen to make sure that Lovell is in a position to take full advantage of future land-led development opportunities here in Scotland.”

Fenton added: “I’m looking forward to addressing the challenges and taking advantage of the opportunities we are bound to face in 2019 and beyond. I’m also confident that there is room for Lovell to grow in the Scottish marketplace and I’m keen to play my part in making that happen.”