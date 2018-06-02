Livingston cook school takes the wraps off new venture

A West Lothian cook school has taken the wraps off its latest venture in the centre of a new village at Calderwood.

The Larder Cook School is a long-established social enterprise in Livingston employing professional chefs, that aims to encourage and support young people to learn to cook and gain employment within the hospitality industry.

Dunfermline-based developer Stirling Developments has designed the new village with the Calderwood Larder café concept specifically in mind – the first of a number of commercial enterprises planned for the scheme.

Angela Moohan, founder and manager of The Larder, said: “We hope to combine new opportunities for young people with a welcoming café for new owners on the estate.”

Peter Stirling, managing director of Stirling Developments, added: “A community like Calderwood needs social facilities as well as new housing.”