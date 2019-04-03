Linlithgow eco business village to upcycle shipping containers

SRA Ventures, the investment specialist owned by entrepreneur Shaf Rasul, plans to create an “environmentally-friendly” business village in Linlithgow, in a move that could create scores of jobs.

The mixed-used development, which is being billed as the first of its kind in Scotland, would be located at the West Lothian town’s Mill Road Industrial Estate.

SRA intends to bring local, national and international brands together in a single business incubator location as part of a £5 million investment that could generate up to 80 jobs.

It plans to demolish part of the estate’s former Arco building and refurbish it into seven trade counters, while creating 56 parking spaces. This would create a development site for an eco-friendly mixed-use village which the firm is branding Project Contempo.

The proposal follows SRA’s previous success in Linlithgow with E-Net Park which was also a hub for e-commerce businesses.

Rasul said: “Project Contempo is a unique, mixed-use commercial development of a type that we believe has never seen before in Scotland. We think it will inject fresh life into the estate while significantly reducing the carbon footprint of occupants.

“Disposing of surplus shipping containers is an expensive and environmentally damaging process. Upcycling them is a much more ecologically-friendly and cost-effective alternative.

“It’s a concept that also makes huge sense for SRA Ventures. The location is perfect and the exciting possibilities that this site offers is representative of our growing ambitions.”

SRA was advised on the acquisition by Alan Herriot of Ryden, while Joe Helps of Graham + Sibbald has been appointed along with him as joint agent for the trade counter aspect of the development.