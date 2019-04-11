Lindsays in growth mode thanks to latest moves

Scottish law firm Lindsays is eyeing further growth and investment on the back a string of promotions.

The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, flagged another strong year as it revealed several promotions and re-elections.

Lynsey Kerr, private client, has been promoted to partner; Kirsty Cooper, residential property, has been promoted to director; Darren Lightfoot, commercial property, has been promoted to associate; Peter Tweedie, corporate, has been re-elected chairman for a further three years; and Susan Law, commercial property, has been re-elected to the board for another two years.

Managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “This has been another very solid year. Our strength lies in our breadth, and has done throughout the turbulence of the last decade or so. Another strong year allows us to invest in our people. We want to encourage new talent to come to us, and we want to reward the great people we have.”