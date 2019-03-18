Life sciences firm Omega hails test kit ‘milestone’

Alva-based medical testing kit firm Omega Diagnostics, which is focused on allergy, food intolerance and infectious disease, has hailed the “milestone” of achieving key accreditation for a version of its product that monitors people living with HIV.

The company said it CE-Marked its Visitect CD4 Advanced Disease test in the timeline it set out, and this will help it gain more regulatory approvals.

Omega boss Colin King noted that further to another CD4 test of the firm that has been commercialised, “we look forward to working with the global health community to bring this unique test to the market to make a positive impact on the lives of many people living with HIV.”