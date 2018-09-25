Legal firms Pinsent Masons and Brodies to share same Edinburgh home

Law firm Pinsent Masons has signed a lease for a new office development under construction in Edinburgh in a move it says reinforces its “long-term commitment to Scotland”.

The global legal heavyweight is taking 25,000 square feet at the Capital Square development, which is scheduled to be completed in May 2020 with Pinsent Masons expected to take occupancy after a period of fitting out.

Earlier this month it emerged that law firm Brodies was planning to relocate hundreds of its staff to Capital Square – the city’s largest speculative office development.

The property is being developed by BAM Properties, in partnership with Hermes Investment Management, and is under construction in the Exchange business district.

Pinsent Masons also has offices in Glasgow and Aberdeen and employs more than 500 lawyers and support staff in Scotland.

Partner and head of Pinsent Masons’ Edinburgh office, Ewan Alexander, said: “Scotland is a critical market for us and we required premises that reflect our ongoing commitment to the capital and market-leading position.

“There has been a dearth of suitable Grade A office accommodation in Edinburgh, so we are delighted to have agreed a lease for premises at the heart of the city’s business district.

“As a major provider of legal services to Scottish industry and commerce, and with a widespread global network which supports those businesses trading internationally, it is important that our staff are located in a prime position.”

The firm’s 200-plus Edinburgh lawyers and support staff currently work between offices in Princes Exchange and nearby Edinburgh Quay. They will now come together under the one roof following the signing of the lease.