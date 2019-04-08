Legal firms Gildeas and Fulton’s seal ‘landmark’ tie-up

Law firm Gildeas, which operates out of offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, has sealed a deal to acquire Fulton’s Solicitors and Estate Agents.

As a result of the deal, the existing Gildeas conveyancing practice will merge with Fulton’s, which will continue trading as a separate entity from its two customer-facing units in Mount Florida and Clarkston, Glasgow.

Financial terms have not been disclosed, but the agreement will see Gildeas expand its total workforce by 13 to 77 and is said be a “landmark” first acquisition for the firm as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The firm said it would continue to focus on personal injury work in Scotland and “seek further acquisition opportunities” to drive growth.

A small number of Gildeas staff, including senior solicitors, will transfer to Fulton’s as a result of the acquisition.

The Fulton’s legal practice offers a range of services including property conveyancing, wills, trusts and estates, while the estate agency is focused on the sale and purchase of residential and commercial property.

Gildeas director Colin Ferguson said: “I am confident that our new business structure will enable Gildeas to focus on our core personal injury work and ensure we are well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in this area as they arise.

“Our existing conveyancing practice has merged with a thriving business which has an experienced team at the helm and a loyal customer base.”

Fulton’s began in the 1970s.