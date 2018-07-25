Legal firm Weightmans strengthens presence in Scotland

Law firm Weightmans has bolstered its Scottish presence with the appointment of three new partners while noting that turnover in Scotland has increased by 300 per cent over the last four years.

The latest appointments take the number of arrivals to the UK firm’s Glasgow operation in recent months to seven. Weightmans is marking five years in its West George Street office, with the team there growing almost sevenfold in that time.

Claire Thornber joins the firm from Pinsent Masons, where she was senior associate in the litigation team.

Nicola Gonnella was formerly legal manager at Hutchison 3G UK. She will work closely with Weightmans’ national commercial team on work spanning technology matters, outsourcing, procurement and issues around GDPR.

Claire McCracken is a corporate lawyer, recommended in the Legal 500 for her work acting for a large number of companies and organisations. She joins from Lindsays.

Partner and head of the Glasgow office, Elaine McIlroy, said: “It’s an exciting time for Weightmans – we have achieved a great deal in the last five years and are enjoying a period of exceptional growth.

“All of our new recruits have brought specialist skills that have further strengthened our offering.”