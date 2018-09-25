Legal firm marks Investors in People anniversary

Scottish legal firm Anderson Strathern is marking 20 years as an Investors in People-accredited organisation.

The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian, was the first in Scotland’s legal sector to gain Gold for both IIP (2011) and Young Investors in People (YIIP) in 2016.

Managing partner Murray McCall said: “Investors in People has been front and centre of our mission to be the employer of choice in the sector.

“Investors in People helps us to attract and retain the best staff and it benchmarks us against a respected standard in how we lead and manage.

“Our accreditations are also an external validation of our business practices, while demonstrating to our clients that we value and invest in our people to enable them to provide the highest standards of client service.”

The firm has 52 partners and more than 230 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian.