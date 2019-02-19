Legal firm Anderson Strathern unveils half dozen promotions

Law firm Anderson Strathern has added six newly-created director roles to complement its partner base as it aims to build on a record financial performance in 2018.

Gary Burton, Victoria Simpson, Neil Fraser, Jon McGee, Sarah Philips and Robbie Wilson have been given the roles.

They will work closely with Anderson Strathern’s managing partner Murray McCall and chair Bruce Farquhar. It comes after the business in December reported turnover of £22.8 million for the year to 31 August from £21.5m in 2017 and profits increasing by 10 per cent.

Additionally, Anderson Strathern has 52 partners and more than 240 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow and East Lothian. Clients include Buccleuch Estates, the Scottish Government, Crown Estate Scotland, Clyde Gateway, Scotmid, Apex Hotels, Ineos, the University of the West of Scotland, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service and the Royal College of Nursing.

McCall said: “The appointment of the new directors sees us developing our senior talent by offering a promotion structure and leadership training that works for a modern law firm. Our directors will have a strong and secure foundation for their and for our future development at a time of exciting business growth for the firm.”

Farquhar stated: “The director appointments are firmly part of our growth strategy, integral to which is a focus on having key people in place at both legal and business functions. Our record results for 2018 show that our growth strategy is working well. Our strategic focus on appointing key people both in the legal and business functions to help us with that growth will continue. All the indictors are that we will also have a strong 2019.”