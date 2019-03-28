Lawrie IP thinking big with move to new Glasgow base

Lawrie IP is moving to a new head office in Glasgow as it accelerates its growth plans.

The firm, which was founded by patent and trade mark specialist Donald Lawrie, has relocated from Pacific Quay to larger, newly refurbished offices at 310 St Vincent Street – formerly Whyte & MacKay’s global headquarters.

Lawrie IP said its plans to boost turnover from some £2 million to £5m were “well underway”, coupled with doubling the team size to more than 30 by 2023.

Donald Lawrie said: “The firm has grown steadily and we are optimistic that this will accelerate as we implement our growth strategy. On the back of our success and to accommodate future expansion, we decided that the time was right to move to new, larger offices.”

However, he also warned that the ongoing debate around Brexit was causing uncertainty for UK business when it comes to securing their intellectual property, particularly trade marks.