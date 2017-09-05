MacRoberts bolsters family law team with new partner

MacRoberts has appointed Marika Franceschi as a partner amid the commercial law firm’s plans to grow its private client and family law practices.

Franceschi, who has more than 12 years’ experience around areas such as divorce and child residence, joins the family law team from Shoosmiths along with senior associate Karen Nicol.

“Joining a firm with the history and heritage of MacRoberts is a huge privilege and I look forward to further developing an outstanding family law service to our clients throughout Scotland and beyond,” said Franceschi, who is also a legal adviser to the Italian Consulate General and regularly helps Italian clients with legal and business-related queries in both Italy and Scotland.

Jacqueline Stroud, MacRoberts’ head of family law, said: “Her experience is first-class and she will be able to offer our clients additional areas of legal expertise, particularly in relation to complex contracts for the protection of wealth and high-value financial provision cases with an international dimension.

“This is a sign of our ongoing commitment to grow our family law offering and we are delighted to have her on board.”

