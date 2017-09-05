Former referee signs for Glasgow patent firm Murgitroyd

Murgitroyd, the Glasgow-based firm of patent and trade mark attorneys, has appointed a former football referee to head up its UK business development team.

Kevin Toner joins from architect Keppie Design, where he served as head of business development and marketing for the past eight years.

“Whilst patents and trade marks are new to me, I’m enjoying the challenge of applying my previous experience to this very specialised field,” said Toner, a former grade one referee in the Scottish Professional Football League.

He added: “I am pleased to be joining such a famous Glasgow institution that’s gone global, with real opportunity for serious growth and development.”

Murgitroyd chief operations officer Gordon Stark said Toner, a founding director of the Morgan Partnership advertising agency who has previously worked for ScottishPower, brings with him a “distinguished track record”.

Stark added: “Kevin will be working closely with our clients to understand their changing business needs, so that we can help them solve the problems they face and anticipate challenges and opportunities for the future.”

In a recent trading update, Murgitroyd – which employs more than 50 patent and trade mark professionals and 230 members of staff – said it generated record revenues of £22.8 million during the six months to the end of May, representing an increase of almost 5 per cent on the same period a year earlier. The firm is due to report its annual results later this month.

