Law firm’s renewables projects reach £300m

Law firm Harper Macleod has reaped the rewards of the UK’s thriving secondary market in renewable energy, completing a record series of deals.

The Glasgow firm enjoyed “unprecedented” success in the past six months as it completed projects worth more than £300 million.

High profile clients include the Renewables Infrastructure Group, which the firm advised during its acquisition of the Solwaybank wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Senior partner David Bone said: “While development work in renewables is slower while the industry grapples with the financing of subsidy-free projects, the secondary market has been booming as funds see the benefit of acquiring green investments and better understand the mature market that renewables has now become. Lenders have also been active as clients look to refinance projects and we are fortunate in the quality of the work we have received and that which is ongoing.”