Law firm Gilson Gray underlines commitment to East Lothian

Scottish legal firm Gilson Gray said it was reaffirming its commitment to East Lothian by appointing a dedicated family lawyer and a financial advisor in the area.

The firm said Shona Young and Sandra Robertson would be available to advise clients at its office in North Berwick.

Gilson Gray, which also has offices in Edinburgh and Glasgow, took over the North Berwick operation of Lindsays last May.

Dorothy Kellas, who heads the East Lothian office, said: “We know from years of experience that some people prefer not to make the journey into Edinburgh for this so we’re delighted to be able to provide it here.

“It’s a natural fit for us as we’re already dealing with wills and other family matters so having Shona and Sandra here complements our service perfectly.

“People like to speak to our locally-based team and it’s a real starting point for us to further grow the business throughout East Lothian.”