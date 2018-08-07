Law firm CMS names new boss for Scotland

Legal heavyweight CMS has named Allan Wernham as its managing director in Scotland.

Wernham, who takes on the new role from Caryn Penley, will have responsibility for the firm’s three Scottish offices – in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow – with an overall team of more than 350 staff and partners.

A partner and property specialist based in the firm’s Glasgow office, Wernham was the former managing partner of Dundas & Wilson (D&W) before its combination with CMS in 2014.

He is said to possess more than 20 years’ experience, specialising in retail development and investment, with a focus on major regeneration projects. He is dually qualified to practice in Scotland as well as England and Wales.

Penley has been appointed to a global position as CMS UK’s joint managing director of Asia and Middle East.

Wernham said: I’m delighted to be taking on the leadership of the firm’s growth in Scotland. We have a talented team of people across our offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow who, as well as working on quality UK and international CMS mandates, are active in their local markets.

“As well as our local depth, we can bring to our clients in Scotland the sector expertise and international capabilities of CMS. Our Scottish leadership team share my enthusiasm for the opportunities to further grow the business.”