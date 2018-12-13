Law firm Burness Paull seals deal for extra floor at Edinburgh base

Scottish legal heavyweight Burness Paull has ramped up the size of its Edinburgh base as it continues to win new international work.

The firm, which is based on the third floor of the capital’s Exchange Plaza office complex, has now leased the floor beneath its current premises, taking its total floor space in the building to 33,353 square feet.

The deal means that the Grade A office building on Lothian Road, which is also home to Cairn Energy, Artemis Fund Managers, Leeds Building Society and BrewDog, is now fully occupied.

Burness Paull has seen a 30 per cent increase in international instructions over the past 12 months and taken on 106 staff across the firm in response to the rise in new business. It now employs more than 530 people including 68 partners.

Property firms JLL and Knight Frank acted as joint letting agents for the building’s owner, the Lister Property Partnership.

Cameron Stott, director at JLL, said: “When Clydesdale Bank vacated Exchange Plaza, there was over a third of the building vacant.

“However, due to the quality of refurbishment delivered by the landlord and the prestige and prominence of the building, we have had a healthy level of interest in the vacant space and this has resulted in securing a fantastic letting result returning the building to 100 per cent occupancy.”

Tamar Tammes, managing partner at Burness Paull, said: “We are committed to growing the firm sustainably and attracting the very best talent to serve clients.

“With that comes the need to create a modern, flexible environment for our people, and the expansion of our footprint at Exchange Plaza meets these requirements perfectly.”