Law firm Blackadders ramps up Aberdeen presence with merger

Scottish legal practice Blackadders LLP is to take on the business of Aberdeen-based Plenderleath Runcie, in a deal billed as a merger.

Blackadders, which has offices in Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Perth, Forfar and Arbroath, said the tie-up underpinned its “ongoing growth strategy” and will result in the firm increasing its partner count to 28 with more than 230 staff.

Three partners at Plenderleath Runcie – John Plenderleath, Colin Runcie and Neil Robb – will join Blackadders under the deal which is set to be complete in April, and will see both firms trading under the Blackadders banner.

The latest move follows the recent successful merger between Blackadders and Glasgow-based practice Boyle Shaughnessy.

Johnston Clark, managing partner at Blackadders, said: “Plenderleath Runcie is a highly-respected law firm in Aberdeen and brings considerable expertise and a well-established track record.

“The merger underpins Blackadders’ investment in people and our business infrastructure to reinforce our position for continued, strategic growth.

“By joining forces with Plenderleath Runcie, Blackadders will have a stronger presence in the North-east and further increase the strength and depth of our client service. We look forward to welcoming the team on board and working with them and enhancing our services to clients.”

Clark said that the merger with Plenderleath Runcie was motivated by a desire to service its existing client base as well as develop new business in the North-east.

Plenderleath said: “There is a clear fit between our cultures. We share the same vision as Blackadders’ partners of the highest quality of advice and service to our clients.

“The merger also allows us to provide a wider range of services to our existing and future clients, who we would normally have to refer on to others if we did not have the relevant expertise or resources in-house.

“Consolidating our business with Blackadders gives us the ability to provide our clients with the complete legal service.”

Plenderleath Runcie has particular expertise in corporate law, commercial property and private client work. The firm offers a full-service capability for business and private clients, acting for thousands of private individuals and several national businesses and charities.