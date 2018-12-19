Lanarkshire firm Martin Aerospace lands six-figure deal

A South Lanarkshire aerospace company has secured a fresh six-figure funding agreement involving aero engine giant Rolls-Royce.

Lanark-based Martin Aerospace manufactures precision parts for aeroplanes, helicopters and spacecrafts. It recently struck a new three-year agreement with Rolls after UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) helped it to acquire new equipment.

UKSE, a subsidiary of Tata Steel that targets traditional steel producing areas, has provided long-term financial support to Martin Aerospace, including £140,000 in the past year for investment in new technologies and equipment.

With access to new cutting-edge equipment, the firm undertook an expansion programme, seeing its workforce increase by about a fifth. It now employs 80 staff including apprentices.

Following the expansion, Martin Aerospace and Rolls agreed to renew their existing long-term agreement (LTA), securing a further three-year deal.

Lorna Gourlay, finance director at Martin Aerospace, said: “We have a long-standing relationship as a supplier to Rolls-Royce and believe the new LTA recognises the energy and commitment we provide to our customers.”

UKSE regional manager Anne Clyde said: “Martin Aerospace is a truly innovative business doing some incredible things. We are proud to be a part of its journey and excited to see what it delivers in the coming years.”