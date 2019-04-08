KPMG to create 400 jobs with Glasgow hub

KPMG has outlined plans to create up to 400 Scottish jobs by 2022 after selecting Glasgow as the location for a new hub.

The accountancy firm is to launch a managed services hub in Scotland’s largest city, its second in the UK, with new roles comprising a mix of data gatherers, analysts and managers.

Around 50 jobs are already in place, with a further 150 due to commence in June. The firm plans to grow employee numbers at the hub to 400 over the next three years as it expands its operations in Scotland.

Based alongside KPMG’s “Tax Centre of Excellence” at 123 St Vincent Street, where the firm has taken two additional floors, the team will carry out bulk due diligence processing and large-scale data analysis functions.

Senior partner Catherine Burnet said: “Managed services will play a key role in the firm’s growth in Scotland. We recognise the country has a real depth of talent feeding in from its schools, colleges and universities, as well as an established financial services sector, and we want to harness those as part of our long-term strategy.

“Our latest investment follows a strong year in Scotland, where all parts of the practice delivered a positive performance.”

At the end of the last financial year the firm had more than 1,050 staff across Scotland.