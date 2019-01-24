Kingsbarns toasts first dram of flagship Fife whisky

Whisky maker Kingsbarns Distillery is toasting the launch of its first flagship expression, produced in the East Neuk of Fife.

The distillery, a sister company of Edinburgh-based Wemyss Malts, has unveiled its Dream to Dram Scotch made from barley harvested exclusively from East Fife.

Owned by William and Isabella Wemyss, it is named after the family’s “long held dream” to distil single malt whisky in the region.

The Kingsbarns distillery officially opened on St Andrew’s Day 2014, following a three-year conversion from a semi-derelict B-listed farm steading, with the first whisky laid down in March of the following year.

William Wemyss, whose family have been connected with the whisky industry since the turn of the 19th century, said: “This is an immensely proud day for Kingsbarns Distillery and everyone who has been involved in turning our dream of making whisky in Fife into a reality.”