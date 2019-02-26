Kier completes twin projects for Edinburgh Uni

Kier Construction Scotland has completed the multi-million-pound overhaul of two historic buildings for the University of Edinburgh.

The firm undertook the £14 million refurbishment of the grade A-listed Edinburgh College of Art.

Together with performing essential upgrading of the building’s fabric and internal systems, it carried out a series of improvements, including bringing a previously unused courtyard on the west side of the main building into use.

The second transformation involved the £7.7m refurbishment of the grade B-listed Murchison House.

Located on the university’s King’s Buildings Campus, the former British Geological Survey building has undergone an extensive fit-out to transform it into a “dynamic, multi-functional” building.

Brian McQuade, managing director of Kier Construction Scotland and North East, said: “We are proud to have successfully completed these major projects which have allowed us to rejuvenate these historic buildings and provide much improved, state-of-the-art new facilities which will improve the student experience at the university and leave a legacy for staff to enjoy.

“Throughout these projects, we have deepened our relationships with the local supply chain to help create a range of employment opportunities throughout Edinburgh and surrounding areas.”